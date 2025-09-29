WWE RAW duo should win The Judgment Day's "useless" titles, Jim Cornette says

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the current World Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW. According to Jim Cornette, the titles are "useless" right now and should be held by The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Balor and McDonagh won the gold from The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the June 30 episode of RAW. Since then, their only title defense came against The LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on July 28.

Breakker and Reed recorded a statement-making win over The Usos at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Reflecting on the show, Cornette said on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru that The Vision should capture The Judgment Day's titles soon.

"They have to have some ability to work together, which they do, and they need to be seen as main-event level guys. I'd put the f***ing tag team belts on Reed and Breakker because they [the tag titles] are useless now."

Breakker and Reed became part of The Vision alongside Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins after WrestleMania 41. Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife, has also appeared with the group in recent weeks.

Why Jim Cornette thinks The Judgment Day's run should end

Over the last few months, The Vision has featured regularly on RAW every week. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have also taken out several opponents with their respective finishers, the Spear and the Tsunami.

With The Judgment Day hardly ever booked in title matches, Jim Cornette thinks the World Tag Team Championship must change hands.

"On Reed and Breakker, that's gold for them to carry. That's something for them to brag about. They can beat all these other teams, it doesn't hurt anything, and then they can have this program with The Usos, who are 18 million-time Tag Team Champions, and it might elevate it a little bit and get something out of the tag team belts that are just wallowing in obscurity."

Cornette also predicted John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

