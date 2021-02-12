"He’s almost like a father figure to me" - Current WWE Superstar on his relationship with Vince McMahon 

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon, stating that the chairman is almost like a father figure. McIntyre said that he has always wanted to make Vince proud.

Drew McIntyre was named 'The Chosen One' by Vince McMahon during his early years with WWE. Over a decade later, McIntyre fulfilled his destiny by capturing the WWE Championship, main eventing WrestleMania, and leading the company as the top star during the pandemic.

During his interaction on the SeventySix Capital’s Leadership series, Drew McIntyre talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and revealed that he has always wanted to make the boss proud.

"It’s been great. Vince [McMahon] himself, he’s almost like a father figure to me and when my initial run didn’t go to plan, as much as he was trying to help me, as much as the company were trying to help me, I didn’t live up to my potential and quite frankly, I feel like I let him down a lot and this whole journey coming back to the company, I wanted to do it for me, I wanted to do it for my fans, my family but in the back of my mind, I still wanted to make the boss proud for his belief in me all those years ago and show him, ‘Hey, you’ve pretty much got a crystal ball sir.’" (H/T POST Wrestling)

WWE Career accomplishments:



WWE Champion x 2

NXT Champion

Intercontinental Champion

Tag Team Champion X2

FCW Champion

FCW Tag Champion X2

Royal Rumble winner



....Annnnnd I made @VinceMcMahon flinch#BrokenSkullSessions pic.twitter.com/QpUzF2poXN — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 22, 2020

There's no doubt that Vince McMahon is proud of Drew McIntyre and satisfied with his work. If that wasn't the case, then McIntyre wouldn't have had victories over Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, two of the biggest names in the industry.

Drew McIntyre on the support he received from Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre is the reigning WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre also added that Vince McMahon was there for him, and it prepared him to lead the company during difficult times.

"He saw something in me and I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I’ve finally become that champion that you saw in me all those years ago' and he supported me the whole way. He gives absolutely incredible advice and honestly without the journey that I’ve been on and the amount of ups and downs I’ve had to overcome... it prepared me to be probably the only guy that could have led the company during those times because it’s nothing I’ve been through that scares me anymore including being in the unique times we’re in right now."

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against five other Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber. Despite the odds stacked against him, McIntyre is determined to walk out victorious and enter WrestleMania as champion.