"He's always reinvented himself" - 17-time WWE champion receives praise from Vince Russo for new character (Exclusive)

This week, WWE aired the last episode of RAW before WrestleMania XL. The action-packed show saw the entire Bloodline make its way to the red brand, with The Rock opening the show. Former head writer Vince Russo was all praise for The Final Boss after watching his latest promo.

The Rock, with the help of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes to end the show last Monday. Rhodes' tag team partner on Night One of 'Mania, Seth Rollins, interrupted The Bloodline this week and asked for a one-on-one match with any member of the group. The Visionary's wish was granted, as Solo Sikoa accepted the challenge.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the new Final Boss gimmick of the Hollywood megastar. Russo mentioned that great pro wrestlers always reinvented their characters, and Rocky had consistently done that throughout his career.

"He's always reinvented himself. The great ones always reinvent themselves, and you know, [The] Rock is doing it again, so I like The Final Boss." (19:17 - 19:25)

The Rock and The Bloodline once again stood tall on this week's RAW, as they viciously attacked Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to conclude the show. With WrestleMania XL less than a week away, fans are excited to see the 17-time WWE champion return to the ring for the first time since The Show of Shows in 2016.

What do you think of The Rock's new villainous character? Let us know using the discuss button.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into pro wrestling. You can check out her full comments in the exclusive interview below: