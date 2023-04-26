"He's an amazing worker" - Stone Cold Steve Austin praises WWE RAW Superstar 

Despite no longer working full-time in WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin is still very much aware of the talents leading the current generation.

One current WWE star that Austin is all too familiar with is Kevin Owens, with the two former world champions having faced off last year in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, the Texas Rattlesnake recapped his mania match with Owens and praised him in the process.

“I did the best I could in short notice to get ready for KO, I barely did anything. This would have been a really competitive match. Kevin Owens, for whatever people think about him, first of all, he’s an amazing worker, he’s an amazing talker and he’s in amazing shape." [13:25 - 13:59]

Check out the full interview below:

Kevin Owens has continued his Mania success from 2022 this year after he and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this month.

Which WWE star should Stone Cold Steve Austin face?

While the Hall of Famer did not compete at WrestleMania 39 this year, fans are still clamoring for him to compete inside the squared circle once again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he would love Stone Cold Steve Austin to go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar.

"Bro, the best match Austin could have is with Brock Lesnar. Yeah, because Brock would sell, sell, sell, sell," said Vince Russo. [8:40 - 8:54] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Brock Lesnar is set for a huge match on Saturday, May 6, with him facing off against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Which current WWE star would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin face? Let us know in the comments section below.

