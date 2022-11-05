Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella praised Logan Paul ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Logan enters the match tomorrow at the premium live event as a heavy underdog. He's only competed in two matches thus far in his WWE career but has impressed fans in both outings.

The 27-year-old teamed with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 to defeat The Mysterios. The A-Lister attacked Logan after the match and the popular YouTuber got his revenge by defeating The Miz at SummerSlam to bring his record to 2-0.

TMZ Sports caught up with Nikki and Brie Bella and the twins had kind words for the older Paul brother ahead of his title match. Nikki stated that Logan Paul is an amazing wrestler and he's already proven that to WWE fans:

"He's an amazing wrestler," said Nikki Bella. "I think he proved that at WrestleMania. He's a good storyteller. He has charisma. He speaks well on the mic. Like, he's the total package as a WWE Superstar. The crowd reacts to him, and you got to listen to your fans, and the fans want it." H/T: TMZ

Brie Bella added that the 27-year-old has all the tools to be a massive star in the company:

"He has all the tools to be a big star there," said Brie Bella. "In the entertainment business, nothing is fair, but that's life.” H/T: TMZ

Roman Reigns says Logan is going to need all the help he can get at WWE Crown Jewel

The odds may be stacked against Logan Paul, but that isn't stopping him from giving it his best shot. He has been training with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this Saturday. Paul tweeted out photos of him training with the Heartbreak Kid a couple of weeks ago.

Roman Reigns responded with a warning to the 27-year-old that it wasn't going to matter at Crown Jewel:

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully, he’s training with God next week," - tweeted Reigns.

There will be several title matches tomorrow at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if any new champions are crowned at the premium live event.

Which matches are you most looking forward to at Crown Jewel? Is there any chance Logan Paul will leave the premium live event as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

