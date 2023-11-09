"He's not an athlete, not a professional wrestler" - Gunther shares harsh thoughts on WWE legend

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has provided his honest thoughts on a WWE Hall of Famer today. The legend in question is The Ultimate Warrior.

The Ring General is set to defend his title against The Miz at Survivor Series 2023 on November 25. The Miz won a Fatal 4-Way match this past Monday night to earn the title shot and will look to put an end to Gunther's record-breaking title reign later this month in Chicago.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump today, the leader of Imperium was asked to give his opinion on several Intercontinental Champions of the past. The Ultimate Warrior's name was brought up, and the 36-year-old revealed his true thoughts about the legendary performer.

"Those are the real dark ages in our sport. He is a showman. He's not an athlete, not a professional wrestler. He's a showman. So, now everybody knows I have to be the one to keep this title for the longest time in history to wash its reputation clean, and set it to a new standard," he said. [From 58:59 - 59:35]

Gunther praises WWE legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage

While Gunther wasn't a fan of The Ultimate Warrior, he had nothing but positive things to say about "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Intercontinental Champion was asked to share his thoughts on Randy Savage. He noted that Savage had an amazing career as a superstar, and his name will continue to be mentioned for decades to come.

"Yeah, got to respect that man. Amazing career, and in general, a character I think will always stick with our sport, even in decades to come because it was so unique. It stood out in so many different ways, so my respect to Randy Savage," he said. [From 56:01 - 56:25]

The leader of Imperium is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series and has already suggested that The A-Lister retire ahead of the match. Only time will tell which superstar will finally be able to dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

