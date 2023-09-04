"He's not a believable wrestler" - Vince Russo thinks fans don't care about 36-year-old WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks Johnny Gargano is not a believable wrestler, based on his physique, and that fans haven't brought into him for the same reason.

Gargano is considered to be one of the greatest performers in NXT history, where he captured the NXT World Championship, and was involved in countless memorable feuds. However, his main roster run hasn't been as smooth, as it has been hampered by underwhelming booking, and untimely injuries, which have kept him out of action.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that while hardcore viewers were into Gargano, the same wasn't the case with casual fans. The former WWE personality believes the casual fans don't consider Johnny Gargano as a must-see talent solely based on his small physique.

"Bro, I'm not talking about the marks. I'm talking about the casual fans at home watching this show. They are looking at this guy come out, and they are just like, 'Come on, bro, who's this guy going to beat?' That's your casual wrestling fan," said Vince Russo. [9:33 - 9:49]

Furthermore, Vince Russo added that the former NXT World Champion didn't look like a major threat to anyone when he walked down the entrance ramp.

"He's (Gargano) not a believable wrestler based on size," added Russo. [10:05 - 10:10]

Johnny Gargano could reunite with Tommaso Ciampa upon his WWE return

It's no secret that DIY is one of the most beloved tag teams NXT has ever seen. Gargano and Ciampa had easy chemistry, and instantly struck a chord with the fanbase. Furthermore, they even went on to have a heated feud, and competed in several matches that are considered to be some of the best in WWE history.

Ciampa has been dropping hints about reuniting with Johnny Gargano on RAW in recent weeks. Though it remains to be seen how things pan out, it's safe to say the two coming back together could brighten their prospects on the main roster.

Teaming up for a few months before eventually feuding in front of a vocal fanbase could finally put the two talented performers on the map in the company.

