"He's the big time investment" - Fans want to see 8-time champion return over The Rock at WWE Royal Rumble

While The Rock may be one of the greatest stars to have stepped inside the WWE ring, many fans would rather see Cody Rhodes return to the company at Royal Rumble.
The American Nightmare was last seen in action at the Hell in a Cell premium live event where he battled against Seth Rollins despite an injured pec. While Cody soldiered on to win his third match in a row against the Visionary, he was taken out by the latter on RAW the next night, which was a kayfabe reason to give him time off for recovery.
Recently, Twitter user @WrestlingWCC asked fans if the return of Rhodes at Royal Rumble will excite them more or if they'd rather see The Great One back in action at the premium live event.
While a few fans sided with The Rock, highlighting the stardom he brings to the company, many feel Cody is a better option as he's a full-time wrestler and will be much more devoted.
Check out the responses below:
The Rock could return to WWE at Royal Rumble
Ever since Roman Reigns returned to WWE as a heel in 2020 and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table, fans have been wanting to see a showdown between him and The Rock. The Tribal Chief has called The Great One out on multiple occasions, with the latter also hinting at a potential collision in several instances.
While The Brahma Bull is no longer an active wrestler, the door is always open for his return to WWE. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the possibility of The Rock returning at Royal Rumble to set up the dream match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
"This Royal Rumble, there’s so many different things that they can do at this Royal Rumble to build up to WrestleMania. Obviously everyone would expect Cody, there’s always the chance of Dwayne, others that can be thrown in there," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T GiveMeSport]
WrestleMania 39 will take place in Los Angeles next year and is bound to be bigger than ever. It could be the perfect place for the Great One to return to his old hunting ground and prove who is the real head of the Anoa'i family.
Who do you think should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Cody Rhodes or The Rock? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!
Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.