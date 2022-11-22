WWE fans are eager to find out who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 39. The biggest name flying about is The Rock, whose return to the company has been anticipated for a while. However, the Hollywood star's comeback could happen sooner than expected.

There has been speculation that The Great One might return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, which is over two months before WrestleMania. He could win the 30-man match to earn the right to challenge Reigns, his real-life cousin.

While speaking about possible scenarios for the Rumble on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that "there's always the chance" that The Rock could return to the ring in January 2023. Here is what he said:

"This Royal Rumble, there’s so many different things that they can do at this Royal Rumble to build up to WrestleMania. Obviously everyone would expect Cody, there’s always the chance of Dwayne, others that can be thrown in there," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T GiveMeSport]

All Wrestling Media @AWegrp

The Rock VS Roman Reigns



WrestleMania 39



It would be incredible



#WWE #WrestleMania Stone Cold Steve Austin VS John CenaThe Rock VS Roman ReignsWrestleMania 39It would be incredible Stone Cold Steve Austin VS John CenaThe Rock VS Roman ReignsWrestleMania 39 It would be incredible #WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/rRbvwEXS80

Royal Rumble 2023 has broken the event's live gate record, with figures projecting upwards of $5 million. While the 10-time world champion would be an obvious favorite to win, Cody Rhodes will likely be in the mix if he is ready to return by then. Either way, Roman Reigns will likely be watching keenly.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is not the only mega-match rumored for WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is set to be in the main event of The Show of Shows, be it against The Rock or anybody else. However, the supporting cast around The Tribal Chief could be the most star-studded in WWE history.

John Cena has been rumored to return for WrestleMania 39, which will take place in Los Angeles. He might face Logan Paul there, who has recently teased a match between the two.

There have also been reports of WWE offering Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle another match following his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake is in great shape, so it is a possibility.

Other returns notwithstanding, do you think The Rock will come back to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Poll : Should The Rock win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Yes No 0 votes