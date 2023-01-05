"He's broken up and beaten up" - Teddy Long thinks WWE SmackDown Superstar might retire this year (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio might call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year.

Master of the 619 has been in the pro wrestling business for over three decades now and is still capable of wowing fans with his in-ring wizardry. Though he's 48 years old now, the former WWE Champion is just as quick as ever in the squared circle.

However, Teddy Long believes Mysterio could step aside from the in-ring competition when his contract with WWE expires later this year in September.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long said that regardless of whether he's released or not, Rey Mysterio might retire once his deal is up. The former SmackDown GM thinks the luchador is "broken" and "beaten" up and could call it quits if he has his finances in place and has saved up enough money.

"Rey's been around a long time, and he's certainly done a lot for the company, so I don't know; I mean, I think, in my opinion, knowing Rey, if he not or if he is released, Rey's kind of going to take it easy. He's broken up and beaten up. You reach a certain age in your life and if you have saved your money and you got your finances in order, then take a break," said Teddy Long. (28:40 - 29:10)

WWE legend Teddy Long on being retired

Furthermore, Teddy Long explained how having his finances in order has allowed him to have a comfortable retirement life.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that it doesn't matter to him whether any company calls him for his services or not since he's enjoying his time at home and doing things that please him.

"Like me, man, I could care less whether anybody calls me. I'm at home every night; I sleep in my own bed. I go out and do different things and keep myself busy, but I had a great run, so I ain't mad at nobody though. Like I said, I feel so much better, man; I'm relaxed. I'm just at home," added Teddy Long. (29:11 - 29:30)

Teddy Long had a long tenure with WWE, as he was with the company full-time from 1998 to 2014. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 and has made a handful of appearances on RAW and SmackDown since then.

