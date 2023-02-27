"He's come with all guns blazing" - D-Von Dudley picks rising WWE star as Rookie of the Year (Exclusive)

WWE legend D-Von Dudley has picked NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes as the "Rookie of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Hayes has emerged as one of WWE's brightest prospects, who has struck a chord with viewers thanks to his off-the-charts charisma and in-ring abilities. A former NXT North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes, is expected to dethrone Bron Breakker as the NXT World Champion at Stand and Deliver on April 1.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, D-Von Dudley picked Hayes as the "Rookie of the Year." The wrestling legend recalled witnessing Carmelo Hayes' growth right from the early days of his career. Dudley revealed that the 28-year-old was cocky from the beginning, but now the arrogance suits his character.

"I'm gonna go with somebody whom I think has made the most impact in the whole year - Carmelo Hayes. He has made such an impact all through the year. I have seen him when he first started, and he had that arrogance and cockiness, but now it seems to just seem to suit him because he's doing exactly what he says he's gonna do. He's come with all guns blazing and he's put on a show every time," said D-Von Dudley. (6:12 - 6:54)

Carmelo Hayes' rumored WWE main roster plans

Though there's still a lot for Carmelo Hayes to accomplish in NXT, WWE has already discussed some plans for him to work on the main roster. According to a recent report, the global juggernaut's creative team has considered the idea of Hayes possibly becoming a part of The Hurt Business.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists It has been batted around the idea of Carmelo Hayes in the Hurt Business. That was a discussion and not definite.



But there has been talk of Hayes coming up to the WWE main roster.



- WON It has been batted around the idea of Carmelo Hayes in the Hurt Business. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming up to the WWE main roster.- WON https://t.co/XfdhaVouQ6

Since WWE has already teased a match between Hayes and Breakker, it's safe to assume that if the latter loses or the bout doesn't materialize, his main roster move could be imminent. Whatever direction the company heads in, Carmelo Hayes has a promising future ahead of him in the wrestling business.

