"He's not coming" - Gunther confirms former WWE Universal Champion has now retired

Gunther was present on WWE RAW tonight as he stood in front of the crowd and said how his next opponent for SummerSlam was going to be determined. He said he didn't care who won, but he also mentioned that a former WWE Universal Champion has now officially retired.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, in a match where he had the chance to be Goldberg's last-ever opponent, he did just that, putting away the star and retaining his World Heavyweight Title. However, that was not all he accomplished. The bout was supposed to be the final match of Da Man's long and decorated career. With him choking Goldberg out, he put the veteran down, ending his career once and for all.
On RAW tonight, Gunther confirmed that the former Universal Champion has retired once and for all. Speaking about Goldberg, while out in the ring, the champ said:
"He's not coming."
The Ring General confirmed that Goldberg's career was over after he choked out the legend at Saturday Night's Main Event and that he was prepared for whatever was next for him at SummerSlam. He added that it didn't matter, because at the end of the day, he would still be the champion.
