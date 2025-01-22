"He's not completely in the clear" - Ex-WWE star reacts to Vince McMahon's ongoing legal drama 

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has settled the lawsuit with the SEC. Former WWE star Al Snow recently commented on the matter.

In a recent tweet, McMahon announced this settlement. The 79-year-old claimed that the issue arose from minor accounting errors and the charges were finally settled.

On a recent episode of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, former WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow explained that although the criminal charges were lifted, McMahon still has a civil case pending. He was alluding to the Janel Grant lawsuit. The former WWE star maintained that Vince was lucky to be vindicated from the criminal charges without any admission of guilt:

"Literally, like he's completely vindicated. Now since the criminal investigations are concluded, that means the civil can go forward. The initial case that brought all this to light can now continue to go forward. So, he's not completely in the clear. He's not completely vindicated like he's walking away completely scot-free. This is still ongoing. Still far from over. Which will be interesting to see. I mean the criminal part of it, yeah, he dodged a bullet. Even with them just being minor accounting errors. That's fantastic!" [From 02:05 to 02:45]

Vince McMahon has to pay a penalty

During a recent report, the SEC disclosed the details of the settlement. The report stated that Vince McMahon agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the legal findings.

The report claimed that McMahon had circumvented WWE's internal accounting teams and issued some payments, which resulted in discrepancies in the company's financial statements for 2018 and 2021.

As a result of the settlement, Vince McMahon will pay a $400,000 civil penalty. In addition, he will reimburse WWE approximately $1,331,000.

