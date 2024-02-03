"He's a crazy man" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to share behind-the-scenes nature of popular WWE star (Exclusive)

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about popular WWE couple Montez Ford and Bianca Belair.

Belair and Ford will star in their own reality series: Love & WWE. The show takes us deep into the real life of the two popular stars. For the first time, fans will witness how the couple navigate their exciting lives and keep up with the demands of being a WWE Superstar.

Rhea Ripley was part of the red carpet screening of the new show, where she spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling. She mentioned that Montez Ford was very high on energy even when the cameras were not rolling. She commended Bianca for having a lot of patience with her husband. She claimed that the show would give fans a sneak peek into all the hard work the couple puts into being superstars.

"Just how crazy Tez is in real life and how it is not just all play for the camera. That's just how he is. Yes, yes, he's a crazy man. Bianca, she's very patient. I love her, I love him, too. But yeah, just seeing how much effort goes into everything that they do, especially with Bianca like, her making her gear. She still making that the day of the show. Right before she goes out to wrestle, she's making her gear. Seeing these little behind-the-scene things is gonna be very eye-opening for a lot of people," Rhea Ripley said. [From 1:42 onwards]

You can watch the full interview here:

During the interview, Rhea Ripley claimed the show would help the couple become bigger stars. She detailed that it would bring WWE to a new demographic and get the product a broader audience.

New episodes of Love & WWE will premiere on February 2 on Hulu.

