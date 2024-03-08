"He's definitely losing at WrestleMania" - Fans comment on Cody Rhodes' apparent future after WWE announcement

WrestleMania 40 will probably not be an easy outing where Cody Rhodes finishes his story without any hindrance. Based on WWE's Money in the Bank announcement, fans have now begun speculating about the outcome of his match against Roman Reigns.

As the winner of the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns once again at WrestleMania, and this time, he'd certainly want to undo the mistakes from last year's show.

WrestleMania might be WWE's biggest event, but the show goes on even after the grand PLE. The company recently announced Money in the Bank for the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The PLE will take place on July 6th. The company recently unveiled posters and promotional material for that weekend.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, however, have seemingly not been included in the poster, leading many to believe the two WWE stars could possibly miss MITB.

One fan took Cody Rhodes' apparent absence at Money in the Bank as a sign of him losing to Roman Reigns again. As expected, Rhodes not making it on the MITB advertisements has kicked off a debate online, with some claiming it might be a spoiler for WrestleMania.

Several others opined that as Money in the Bank is all about the challengers, WWE might not have wanted Cody on the main poster as he would potentially become the champion at WrestleMania 40.

As you can see below, fans had different theories about Rhodes' future after WrestleMania:

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will respond to The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge on SmackDown

The storyline between The Bloodline and the babyfaces is certainly heating up on TV.

The Rock issued a challenge last week for a tag team match where he and Roman would take on Cody and Seth on Night One. If Rhodes and Rollins win, then the Undisputed WWE World Title rematch would have no interference from The Bloodline. But if the lose, the Night Two match will be held under "Bloodline Rules."

Rhodes and Rollins will appear on the next SmackDown episode to answer The Rock and Roman Reigns' proposal for a tag team showdown. Given the magnitude of the contest, the tag bout could even headline Night One of WrestleMania XL.

WWE is building up an enviable WrestleMania 40 card, and rest assured, there could still be a few swerves from Triple H and his writing team.

