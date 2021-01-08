"He’s definitely really, really earned the position he’s at in the business today" - Stone Cold Steve Austin impressed by top WWE Superstar

In an interview with Ryan Satin, Stone Cold Steve Austin praised WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, saying The Scottish Psychopath has earned his current position in the wrestling business.

A former six-time World Champion himself, Stone Cold Steve Austin started his wrestling career back in 1989 and worked for WCW, ECW, and WWE before retiring in 2003. Stone Cold is considered to be one of the greatest Superstars of all time and was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

During the interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Stone Cold Steve Austin recalled his interaction with the Scottish Psychopath on his Broken Skull Sessions show. The Texas Rattlesnake raved about McIntyre's mentality and physicality and was even impressed with how the WWE Champion thinks about the business.

"I’ve been watching him and to meet him in person and to get a feel for his physicality and his mentality and the way he thinks about the business, very impressed with Drew. He’s definitely really, really earned the position he’s at in the business today," said Stone Cold.

Drew McIntyre has left a good impression not just on Stone Cold Steve Austin, but the entire WWE Universe. McIntyre had a dream run in 2020 and won the Slammy Awards for Superstar of the Year and Male Superstar of the Year.

Stone Cold Steve Austin thought Drew McIntyre was a 'midcard guy'

Drew McIntyre has come a long way in WWE since his failed run as 'The Chosen One'

Steve Austin also recalled a conversation he had with Mick Foley on his podcast years ago, and how Foley told him to keep an eye out for Drew. At the time, Stone Cold was under the impression McIntyre was just a 'midcard guy'.

Austin's opinions on Drew have changed since, with Stone Cold naming the current WWE Champion as his favorite Male Superstar.

Advertisement

"On the guys' standpoint, like you just said, Drew McIntyre came by to shoot the show," recalled Stone Cold. "Mick Foley was on the podcast years ago and he goes, ‘Hey, man. This guy." If you’d have told me he was going to be the guy years ago, I’d have said no. He’s a midcard guy. Mick goes, 'You should watch this guy.' "

Drew McIntyre has turned his career around after failing as 'The Chosen One' during his first run with WWE. After being released in 2014, McIntyre toiled in the independent circuit before returning to WWE in 2017 through NXT. The Scottish Psychopath took the company by storm after returning, and there has been no stopping him since.

2020 was the year of Drew McIntyre — The Scotsman first won Royal Rumble and then dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. He ended the year as the WWE Champion and is set to defend the title at this year's Rumble against Goldberg.