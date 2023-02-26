"He's delivering in big moments" - WWE veteran picks Logan Paul for special accolade (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently picked Logan Paul as 2022's 'Rookie of the Year' in the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

It's safe to say Logan had arguably the greatest debut year for a wrestler in 2022. From his debut at WrestleMania 38 to defeating The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 to his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul hit it out of the park on every occasion. The 27-year-old performer currently seems on course to have a massive dream match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that Logan Paul was easily the Rookie of the Year. The wrestling veteran lauded Logan for bringing more eyeballs to WWE's product and delivering in big moments.

Russo explained that if the YouTube sensation hadn't lived up to the expectations, it would have not only affected his credibility but also that of his opponents.

"But obviously, bro, without a shadow of a doubt, the one who was the most valuable and would bring the most eyeballs to that company, not even close, would be Logan Paul. And bro, number one, to put him in that spot and also for him to deliver the way he has, and bro, he's been delivering in big moments. He's not delivering on RAW; he's delivering in big moments against really big people against whom, if he doesn't deliver, he will make them look bad. So I have to tip my hat to him," said Vince Russo [6:35 - 7:18]

Triple H is also full of praise for Logan Paul's work in WWE

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Logan Paul made his presence felt in the show's titular match for the United States Championship. Just as Seth Rollins was inches close to winning the title from Austin Theory, the 27-year-old showed up to take him down, thus allowing Theory to retain his gold.

In the post-show media interaction, Triple H praised Logan's work in the company. The Chief Content Officer of the WWE stated that Logan Paul was born to be a part of professional wrestling.

"Logan Paul, who I gotta say was seemingly just born to do this, just everything he does is right on all levels. An amazing night."

If his past performances are anything to go by, it's safe to assume Logan could very well steal the show at WrestleMania 39 as well.

