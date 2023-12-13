"He's destined to win the big one," "Triple H adores him" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's current run

Triple H has put tremendous focus on booking WWE Superstars the right way and enhancing both their storylines and characters. Recently, fans reacted to a former champion's run and believe he's destined to win gold in the coming year.

Last year, Bronson Reed returned to WWE under Triple H's new regime and aligned with The Miz. The colossal star's partnership with The A-Lister was short-lived as Reed worked hard to grow in the mid-card division. He also got a shot against Gunther but couldn't win the Intercontinental Championship.

Lately, the former North American Champion has been feuding with Ivar and fans are loving it. The two heavyweight stars are giving their best every week on WWE RAW and fans believe that Triple H is allowing Reed to showcase himself as he has the potential to win a championship in the coming year.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Apart from a few losses to the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther. Reed has mostly been booked as a dominant monster on Monday Night RAW for the last year. It will be interesting to see what management does with Reed in the coming year.

Bronson Reed recalls how he rejoined WWE under Triple H's regime

Triple H's new regime proved that weekly programming can become interesting with the right stories, angles, and stars on the roster.

In 2021, Bronson Reed had a few dark matches for the main roster but was let go by Vince McMahon's regime. Reed worked hard on the independent circuit and defeated the likes of Kazuchika Okaka before returning to WWE. Speaking to The Inner Sanctum, Reed revealed why he decided to return to the promotion. Check it out:

“I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling."

Reed's been booked well on Monday Night RAW over the past few months. It will be interesting to see what the management does with the former North American Champion in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on Bronson Reed? Sound off in the comments section below.

