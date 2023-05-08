"He's so embarrassing" - Fans hilariously roast Cody Rhodes for potential botch during Brock Lesnar bout at WWE Backlash

Fans hilariously roasted Cody Rhodes for potential botch during his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.
After weeks of calling out Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes finally got his chance at retribution at WWE Backlash when he faced The Beast Incarnate. As expected this match was a brutal affair.
Brock even busted himself open on the exposed turnbuckle. Despite being on the receiving end of multiple suplexes, Cody was able to defeat Brock. Rhodes won by pinning the former Universal Champion's shoulders to the mat while Lesnar had the Kimura lock on the American Nightmare.
There is one clip from the match that has been doing the rounds online. In the clip, Cody can be seen falling to the ground despite Brock Lesnar never touching him.
As expected WWE fans roasted Cody Rhodes for the hilarious botch during the match. Check out some of the reactions below:
A few fans even blamed Kevin Dunn for the botch.
A couple of fans thought Cody was just doing his signature roll.
Another fan made a reference to popular AEW star Darby Allin.
A few fans argued that it wasn't a botch and the camera angle just made it look like one.
Jim Cornette predicted that Cody Rhodes would defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash
The match between The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate was so high-profile that it had the entire wrestling world debating who would win the match at Backlash. While it looked like Cody would be no match for Brock, one wrestling legend predicted that the former would be able to defeat the Beast.
On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling legend predicted that Cody will win the match so that he doesn't lose momentum.
"I think Cody has to win this. I really think that Cody needs to beat Brock Lesnar in some form or fashion in the middle of the ring, because he got beat at WrestleMania and even if he is chasing, you can't jog if you're chasing, you gotta run. He's got to do something big and he's got to do it here. I would be astonished, if they do not, in some way, take some of the goodwill out of Brock's bank and put it into Cody's account with a win over Brock Lesnar, that doesn't happen every day but stranger things have happened, they did at WrestleMania," said Cornette. [5:53 to 6:37]
It's good to see that Rhodes was able to defeat Lesnar. Now, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the American Nightmare.
Who do you think Cody Rhodes should face next? Sound off in the comments section.
