"He's so embarrassing" - Fans hilariously roast Cody Rhodes for potential botch during Brock Lesnar bout at WWE Backlash

Fans hilariously roasted Cody Rhodes for potential botch during his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.

After weeks of calling out Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes finally got his chance at retribution at WWE Backlash when he faced The Beast Incarnate. As expected this match was a brutal affair.

Brock even busted himself open on the exposed turnbuckle. Despite being on the receiving end of multiple suplexes, Cody was able to defeat Brock. Rhodes won by pinning the former Universal Champion's shoulders to the mat while Lesnar had the Kimura lock on the American Nightmare.

There is one clip from the match that has been doing the rounds online. In the clip, Cody can be seen falling to the ground despite Brock Lesnar never touching him.

As expected WWE fans roasted Cody Rhodes for the hilarious botch during the match. Check out some of the reactions below:

Pier Saixe @PSaixe49308 @DeadpoolBurner0 well, stomps sell well, the mixture of a john with a shaw michaels, I can't imagine hunter saying, and that's how they wanted him to make it champion, cody is made for midcart .. @DeadpoolBurner0 well, stomps sell well, the mixture of a john with a shaw michaels, I can't imagine hunter saying, and that's how they wanted him to make it champion, cody is made for midcart ..

A few fans even blamed Kevin Dunn for the botch.

@rustybucketsbackyardfrog @backyardfrog321 @DeadpoolBurner0 He got punched. This is Kevin dunns fault bc he cut so much you can’t make out whats even happening in real time @DeadpoolBurner0 He got punched. This is Kevin dunns fault bc he cut so much you can’t make out whats even happening in real time

Tyler Phillips @Tyler1797 @DeadpoolBurner0 kevin dun at it again with the 40 camera cuts @DeadpoolBurner0 kevin dun at it again with the 40 camera cuts

A couple of fans thought Cody was just doing his signature roll.

Nip Poland @Nascar_nip I didn’t see what Brock did until now I thought at first Cody was doing his drop thing but just switching it up in the moment @DeadpoolBurner0 Brock threw a right hand Cody just over sold itI didn’t see what Brock did until now I thought at first Cody was doing his drop thing but just switching it up in the moment @DeadpoolBurner0 Brock threw a right hand Cody just over sold it 😭I didn’t see what Brock did until now I thought at first Cody was doing his drop thing but just switching it up in the moment

Daitrion Green @TheReal870Dai But aye Cody gone be Cody @DeadpoolBurner0 Think it was meant to be a rollBut aye Cody gone be Cody @DeadpoolBurner0 Think it was meant to be a roll😂 But aye Cody gone be Cody

HEYitzED @EddieP91 @DeadpoolBurner0 It was supposed to be a roll but he kinda just flopped onto his back lol. @DeadpoolBurner0 It was supposed to be a roll but he kinda just flopped onto his back lol.

Another fan made a reference to popular AEW star Darby Allin.

A few fans argued that it wasn't a botch and the camera angle just made it look like one.

Jim Cornette predicted that Cody Rhodes would defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

The match between The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate was so high-profile that it had the entire wrestling world debating who would win the match at Backlash. While it looked like Cody would be no match for Brock, one wrestling legend predicted that the former would be able to defeat the Beast.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling legend predicted that Cody will win the match so that he doesn't lose momentum.

"I think Cody has to win this. I really think that Cody needs to beat Brock Lesnar in some form or fashion in the middle of the ring, because he got beat at WrestleMania and even if he is chasing, you can't jog if you're chasing, you gotta run. He's got to do something big and he's got to do it here. I would be astonished, if they do not, in some way, take some of the goodwill out of Brock's bank and put it into Cody's account with a win over Brock Lesnar, that doesn't happen every day but stranger things have happened, they did at WrestleMania," said Cornette. [5:53 to 6:37]

It's good to see that Rhodes was able to defeat Lesnar. Now, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the American Nightmare.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes should face next? Sound off in the comments section.

