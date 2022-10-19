"He's family" - Solo Sikoa comments on how close The Bloodline is to WWE legend

Solo Sikoa has only been on the main roster for a few months, but he has been able to sit under the learning tree of WWE legend Paul Heyman in that time.

During his appearance on The Bump, the former NXT North American Champion was asked about the impact the veteran has had on his career. The star opened up about how close he is to Heyman and how The Bloodline considers him family.

"Paul Heyman's the man, he's the mentor, he's been around the business for over 45 years and with my family. He watched all of us grow up from babies and now we in the ring doing it for real so he's very important to us like, he's family."

Paul Heyman was the driving force behind Roman Reigns' success when he returned to WWE in 2020, and has since remained by his side and helped to form The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa has become close to fellow WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

Things have been heating up in The Bloodline over the past few weeks. Jey Uso isn't the biggest fan of Sami Zayn, but it seems Solo Sikoa has become close to the Honorary Use.

The two stars appear to be traveling together and have appeared on several shows together over the past few weeks, which has led to several fans questioning whether they are about to become a tag team of their own.

Sikoa appeared to start a feud with Sheamus on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. Sheamus' tweet that the eradication of The Bloodline begins with Solo indicates that he might not stop at just the former NXT star.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa would make a formidable tag team? How will the rivalry between Solo and Sheamus pan out? Have your say in the comments section below...

