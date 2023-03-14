"He's finally coming back" - Twitter erupts as Finn Balor teases the return of The Demon King after 19 months on Road to WrestleMania 39

This week on RAW, Edge challenged Finn Balor to a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 39 to end the bitter feud between the two RAW Superstars.

Balor replaced The Rated-R Superstar as the leader of The Judgment Day in WWE, and the faction has been tormenting the Hall of Famer ever since. Edge proposed they script the final chapter of their rivalry inside the monstrous structure at WrestleMania before he eventually hangs his boots.

During the promo war, The Rated-R Superstar subtly praised Balor for improving The Judgment Day before roasting the group. He said he would accept Balor's challenge for a WrestleMania bout if they locked horns in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Finn Balor was thrilled with the idea, but before he accepted the bout, he brought up his "demons." The crowd was biased towards Edge until Balor referenced his popular alter-ego during the segment.

"Edge, I have been to hell before and it spit me out. Because hell couldn't handle my DEMONS," said Balor.

The Demon King last appeared on WWE television at Extreme Rules in 2021 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship following a brutal feud on SmackDown. The match ended controversially as Balor lost after the ring rope snapped. The booking for this match was met with a lot of criticism as fans blamed the creative team for discrediting a near-perfect gimmick.

However, Finn Balor's recent mention of the Demon on RAW led many to speculate that he would bring The Demon King back at WrestleMania. Many also suggested that seeing him square off against Brood Edge in the Hell in a Cell Match would be epic. Twitter exploded with excitement at a potential meeting between Demon Balor and Brood Edge at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here's how fans reacted to Finn Balor mentioning "Demons" on RAW:

dylan @LIT4SAULT

#WWERaw demon finn balor coming at wrestlemania, i’ve been waiting for this! demon finn balor coming at wrestlemania, i’ve been waiting for this!#WWERaw https://t.co/tW9M8YGSPj

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



I’m trying to see big things for No lie Finn Balor shows up at #WrestleMania as Demon Finn DEFEATS Edge to me that momentum should carry him all the way to a title feud with Cody/Roman (whoever wins at Mania)I’m trying to see big things for @FinnBalor in 2023 #WWERaw No lie Finn Balor shows up at #WrestleMania as Demon Finn DEFEATS Edge to me that momentum should carry him all the way to a title feud with Cody/Roman (whoever wins at Mania)I’m trying to see big things for @FinnBalor in 2023 #WWERaw https://t.co/XmsXAYm8Qq

Finn Balor confirms future plans for The Judgment Day in WWE after WrestleMania

Balor discussed The Judgment Day's plans during his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump. He shared that all group members are in constant communication and are always busy plotting and scheming. Balor confirmed that the heel faction would look to expand after WrestleMania 39.

"We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we're always plotting, we're always scheming. I'm always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We're plotting, we're figuring things out. And trust me, once we get 'Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding," said Balor. [28:23-28:40]

Finn Balor is enjoying his heel run on WWE RAW, especially as The Judgment Day wins over the crowd. Three group members could compete at WrestleMania, with Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Dominik possibly facing his father at The Grandest Stage of Them All. That leaves Damian Priest as the only member of Judgment Day with no match at WrestleMania 39.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes