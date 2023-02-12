"He's finished" - Triple H could bury top champion for being a Vince McMahon guy, suggests WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that if Austin Theory fails to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39, it could mean Triple H or someone else in WWE is punishing him.

The United States Champion is rumored to face John Cena in a dream match at WrestleMania 39. Considering he's just 25 years old, many feel a win for Theory could catapult him into superstardom and firmly make him the future of WWE.

With WrestleMania less than two months away, fans can expect The Leader of Cenation to show up anytime soon to set up a clash with Austin Theory. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that if Theory loses to John Cena, it could mean he has heat backstage.

The former WWE writer suggested that Triple H could himself bury the United States Champion for being a "Vince McMahon guy." Russo went as far as to say that if Theory loses to Cena, it could mark the beginning of the end of his career.

"Unless anybody there is already with the mindset, 'we've tried with this kid, even put the belt on him, he ain't getting over' because let me tell you something, bro. If Cena goes over, there's somebody in the WWE that feels that way, weather it's Triple H because Theory was Vince's guy. Whoever it is; yeah, bro, you put Cena over Austin Theory, he's finished, and somebody there wants to put a bullet in him because they know he'll be done," said Vince Russo. (10:44 - 11:22)

Check out the full video below:

Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Unlike every year when a world title is defended inside the Elimination Chamber, this time around, the United States Championship will be on the line inside the structure.

Austin Theory will defend his gold against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford on the February 18th show. Viewers can expect the match to be a hard-hitting affair, with ample use of weapons.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Men's Elimination Chamber entrants for the WWE United States Championship:



--Austin Theory (c)

--Seth "Freakin" Rollins

--Johnny Gargano

--Bronson Reed

--Damian Priest

-- Montez Ford



Do you see Theory retaining or do we see a new champ?! Men's Elimination Chamber entrants for the WWE United States Championship:--Austin Theory (c) --Seth "Freakin" Rollins --Johnny Gargano --Bronson Reed --Damian Priest -- Montez Ford Do you see Theory retaining or do we see a new champ?! https://t.co/1FV7hOQ0iG

Since Theory is expected to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, he's the favorite to walk out with the win to build momentum ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes