"He's all about flashiness" – Veteran addresses rumors of Vince McMahon starting a new wrestling company (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon, somehow, manages to find his way onto the internet spotlight. The disgraced former wrestling promoter has been embroiled in a major alleged sex trafficking case. Meanwhile, there are rumors that he's planning to start his own company.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter addressed rumors of Vince McMahon launching a new wrestling promotion. The veteran journalist said McMahon might face trouble finding a face for his promotion - thanks to WWE and AEW.

"I don't know if he'd start a wrestling company or an entertainment company. Vince is all about flashiness and I can't see him starting a wrestling company because who's he going to get?"

He continued:

"All the major talent is in WWE and AEW. Who's out there? I mean, what kind of a wrestling program would he get? There's nobody out there who could be your headliner." [From 44:36 onwards]

Fightful recently reported that Fox News had denied any involvement with the rumored Vince McMahon project. McMahon's former company is now owned by Endeavor, with son-in-law Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) working as the head booker.

While Vince may be on the out, his biggest creation, WrestleMania, is just a couple of months away and the WWE Universe is eager to see how it goes down this year at The Grandest Show of Them All.

