Popular TV network denies involvement in rumored Vince McMahon project

A massive TV network recently denied involvement in a rumored Vince McMahon project. The 79-year-old resigned from the company last year after allegations from former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a popular television network denied any involvement in Vince McMahon's rumored wrestling promotion. Fightful reached out to sources within Fox and the network denied any involvement, or interest, in McMahon's rumored venture. It was reported last year that the former WWE CEO was preparing to launch a new entertainment company.

Triple H now serves as the company's Chief Content Officer, and the promotion merged with UFC in 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings. The deal has been quite successful so far, as CEO Ari Emanuel recently eclipsed $1 billion in net worth. McMahon made a rare public appearance earlier this month to attend the Super Bowl.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Vince McMahon reportedly starting a new company

WWE legend Booker T recently commented on the rumors that Vince McMahon would be starting his own company.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that McMahon was not the type of person to sit around and do nothing. The veteran added that the former authority figure would not go away quietly and could envision him trying to create something new:

“I think whatever he’s got going on takes precedence over anything going on as far as business. The thing is, I’m sure Vince is chomping at the bit and he’s gotta do something. He’s not the type of guy to sit around the house, grow old, and do it peacefully. That’s not going to happen. He’s not going to go silently in the night. That’s not going to happen, so I can definitely see him trying to create something new. What that is, I’m not sure, but I don’t think it’s going to be a wrestling company or anything like that," said Booker. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

WWE has been thriving without Vince McMahon in a position of leadership in the company. Only time will tell what the future holds for McMahon, and what his rumored new project will be.

