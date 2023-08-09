"He's not focused on Roman Reigns" - Former rival may not challenge The Tribal Chief again for the Undisputed Title, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes no longer aims to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship but is focused on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title.

The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 in a match widely expected to end in the former's favor. However, WWE swerved the fans by having Reigns retain his gold, thanks to timely assistance from Solo Sikoa.

Since then, both performers have been competing on separate brands, and it doesn't seem like a rematch between them is on the horizon anytime soon. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter even mentioned that Rhodes may not be looking forward to challenging Roman Reigns anymore.

The Hall of Fame journalist feels Cody Rhodes is more keen on winning Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship before he eventually finishes his story.

"The whole purpose of this thing is his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, never held the WWE Championship, and that's the title Cody Rhodes is focused on. He's not focused on Roman Reigns. He's not focused on Gunther. He's focused on getting that title from Seth Rollins to not finish the story, I don't think this story is ever gonna finish, but he needs to get that for everybody to be happy," said Apter. [18:26 - 19:00]

Roman Reigns reportedly sustained an injury at SummerSlam 2023

The Head of the Table defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. Though he retained his title at the show, he didn't come out unscathed, as he reportedly suffered an injury. Hence, Reigns could be absent from the ring for the foreseeable future.

The severity of the injury is unknown Roman Reigns was reportedly injured early in the Tribal Combat matchThe severity of the injury is unknown pic.twitter.com/4sTzyLDZQb

A separate report also highlighted that Roman Reigns would remain unavailable, but it wouldn't play spoilsport in WWE's upcoming creative plans. It's safe to say that it's all but guaranteed that The Tribal Chief may not defend his Undisputed Universal Title at next month's Payback premium live event.

