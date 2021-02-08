"He’s full of sh*t"- 5-time WWE World Champion believes Paul Heyman lied to him 

Kurt Angle recently spoke about his experience with Paul Heyman while talking on the second episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. The former five-time WWE World Champion discussed his time in ECW and how Paul Heyman apparently deceived him when he objected to some of the show's content.

Kurt Angle talked about the infamous Crucifixion angle on ECW, which happened on the very episode where Kurt Angle made his ECW debut. Although Angle was not part of any in-ring action, he made his first ECW appearance on the show, which was headlined by Sandman being crucified.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was completely disgusted by the angle and did not want anything to do with the company. When he told Paul Heyman how unhappy he was, Heyman apparently lied to him by saying that even he did not know something so controversial was about to happen.

''Back then, I didn’t get all that. I didn’t understand it. When I saw it I was like, "Oh my God. This is someone portraying Jesus on the cross. I can’t believe I’m here." I was really upset and I went to Paul Heyman and said, "I can’t be on the same show as this. You can’t air this show with me on it. If you do, you’re going to hear from my attorney.” Paul said, "I didn’t even know it was going to happen.” Ok, he’s the promoter. It’s the main event and he doesn’t know it’s going to happen. He’s full of sh*t. Paul, I love Paul. He’s a great guy, but he basically lied to me. I understand why. He’s just trying to take the heat off himself.''

Kurt Angle on being a newcomer in Paul Heyman's ECW

Angle revealed that one reason he wasn't comfortable with the crucifixion was that he was raised as a Catholic. He admitted at the time he did not understand the pro-wrestling business and how important it was to get the 'wow' factor, to rope in the audience.