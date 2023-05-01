"He's garbage" - Fans furious over top WWE Superstar's recent comments 

It seems like WWE Superstar Omos' recent comments about those criticizing him online have not gone down with the majority of fans on Twitter.

The Nigerian Giant is one of WWE's most promising prospects, who has grown manifold over the last few months. Though fans were skeptical over his clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, he exceeded all expectations and put up an impressive showing. However, some viewers feel Omos has a long way to go.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, he was asked about the adverse online reactions to his in-ring chops. The 28-year-old stated that he focused on impressing the crowds and making his detractors "shut up" through his work.

While his answer was perfectly acceptable and sensible, it seems to have rubbed many Twitter users the wrong way. In a recent post about Omos' remarks, fans thronged to the comments section to blast him. Though he had his share of defenders, most were unhappy with the 28-year-old's comments.

WWE Superstar Omos is a free agent

Draft 2023 commenced at last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where plenty of top performers changed brands. However, a handful of performers were granted free agent status, meaning they were allowed to pick any brand of their choice.

Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Von Wagner, and Omos are the announced free agents. It was also noted that the Nigerian Giant's manager and mouthpiece, MVP, has negotiated a deal for his client to appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

This is an interesting development as it could open doors to several feuds for Omos on either of the brands. He's currently slated to face Seth Rollins at the upcoming Backlash 2023 event on May 6th, which goes down in Puerto Rico.

