"He's genuine" - Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts about WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently received some massive praise from the NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter, who is still in touch with the former.

Steve Austin hardly needs any introduction to even the most casual pro wrestling fans. The 59-year-old has been the top attraction on both WCW and WWE during his career. His exceptional charisma and talent allowed him to be the World Champion six times in the Stamford-based promotion. While he retired once in 2003, he has since made sporadic appearances and wrestled a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, legendary journalist Bill Apter talked about the veteran's real-life personality. According to Apter, Steve Austin was the kind of person who wore his heart on his sleeve.

"He's always been great to me. Despite the ban of the wrestling magazines that weren't allowed to talk to the talent and take pictures or interview them, he'd still talk to me. He'd still, you know, call and... ya just an all round great... What you see of Steve Austin is what you get. He's genuine." [3:41 onwards]

A veteran wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 40

While Steve Austin is retired, that did not stop him from having a match at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. This makes it quite possible that he may have another bout again.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno shared his belief that Steve Austin should face CM Punk for his next match. According to Inferno, time was running out for Austin to get back in the ring.

"I think they should do Punk vs. Austin because of Austin's age. He's not getting younger, he's gonna be a year older next WrestleMania. I think they should go there."

You can watch the full video here:

Whether the WWE legend will get back in the ring or not is something only time will tell.

