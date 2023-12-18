"He's gigantic"- WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shares interesting incident with 51-year-old wrestling star

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently opened up about his honest opinion on The Great Khali.

Strowman is considered one of the industry's biggest and strongest athletes. The Monster of All Monsters is currently on a hiatus from the company due to his severe neck injury.

While speaking in a recent interview on The Ranveer Show podcast, Strowman shared his honest opinion on The Great Khali. He mentioned how huge the 51-year-old was and also recalled how he had dumped him from the top rope during the Greatest Royal Rumble:

"He's gigantic. One of the largest human beings that I've ever seen. I've only been like had the opportunity to be in the ring with him once and it was at the Greatest Royal Rumble. And he hit me with a big chop in the head and just about knocked me loopy, but not loopy enough to not pick his giant bu** up and dump him over the top rope like I did with the other 49 guys in that match."

Checkout Braun Strowman's interview below:

Braun Strowman shared his experience of competing at the Royal Rumble

While speaking during the same interview, The Monster of All Monsters revealed that the Royal Rumble matches are usually chaotic. He also added how his opponents had always targeted him, knowing he was the match's biggest and strongest man.

Strowman detailed:

"It's chaotic. And I always feel like any time I'm in these multi man matches, everyone gangs up on me. Which, I mean, let's be real, 'Why wouldn't you? Let's get rid of the biggest, strongest, baddest son of a b*tch out here.' But it don'tt always work out that way for everybody."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Braun Strowman in the near future.

