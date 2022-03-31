"He's going to cash his WrestleMania cheque" - Veteran thinks Brock Lesnar will disappear from TV after Roman Reigns match (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is inarguably the biggest match across the two-day WrestleMania card, as only one man will walk out of the AT&T Stadium as the undisputed world champion.

The "Winner Takes All" match was one of the main topics of discussion on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania Preview, and special guest Kenny Bolin revealed why Roman Reigns is the favorite to continue his legendary reign.

WWE will ideally put the unified world title on a superstar that will be available to appear every week after WrestleMania.

Bolin expects Brock Lesnar to go on another hiatus after his match against Roman Reigns, which leaves WWE with the easy decision to back the Samoan superstar for a WrestleMania victory over his archrival.

"Roman Reigns has never beaten Brock at WrestleMania. The common sense factor of it tells you, 'Well, you're going to put the titles on the guy who is going to show up and work every Friday night, Monday night, whatever the night maybe, "revealed the legendary manager. "Brock has been there several weeks in a row, wearing his little cowboy hat, ripping doors off trucks and stuff. I don't think he's going to do that every week for the next several weeks after WrestleMania. I think he's going to cash his WrestleMania cheque and probably take it a little bit easy. I think Roman is your big horse right now. He's the one you're leading to the derbies, so I would have Roman." [1:03:09 -1:03:55]

Roman Reigns is the favorite to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

The high-profile championship match is reportedly the main event of 'WrestleMania Sunday,' and WWE will ensure that the showdown has all the makings of an all-time classic.

The betting odds favor Roman Reigns to overcome Brock Lesnar's latest challenge, but could WWE fans be unaware of a potential swerve being in the works?

WWE is unlikely to book Roman Reigns to suffer a crushing loss at WrestleMania, and betting on your Tribal Chief would be the safest option. What's your final prediction for the biggest championship match in WrestleMania history? Let us know in the comments section below.

