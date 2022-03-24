WrestleMania 38 betting odds revealed: New Unified WWE Champion, Favorites to win all the top matches

We are less than 10 days away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38. The premium live event is set to take place across two nights on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

As of the writing of this article, a total of 11 matches have been announced for The Show of Shows. We now have the latest betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, that indicate who are the expected winners of favorites for some of the top matches.

Starting with the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to go one-on-one against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a massive championship unification match. As per the current odds, Reigns is a -350 favorite to defeat Brock Lesnar, a +225 underdog.

The current betting odds also indicate that both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships are likely to change hands. Bianca Belair is a -550 favorite to win the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch (+325).

Ronda Rousey (-600) is also the clear favorite to become the new SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair (+350).

Here are the current betting odds for the top matches of WrestleMania 38:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-350) vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (+225)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+350) vs. Ronda Rousey (-600)

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (+325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550)

AJ Styles (-150) vs. Edge (+110)

Drew McIntyre (-850) vs. Happy Corbin (+450)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (-200) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+150)

Austin Theory (-150) vs. Pat McAfee (+110)

Sami Zayn (+200) vs. Johnny Knoxville (-300)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella (+600) vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya (+800) vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+200) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-180)

Logan Paul & The Miz (-120) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio (-120)

WrestleMania 38 is set to be aired live in movie theaters across the United States

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year and has proven to be a massive success financially for the wrestling promotion. In a recent press release, the company revealed that The Show of Shows will be screened live in theaters across the United States this year.

“Any fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s most pivotal event and Fathom Events is excited to bring these blockbuster match-ups to movie theaters nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events (an excerpt from the press release)

With a little over a week to go, multiple more matches would surely be announced for WrestleMania 38. Fans would also witness the return of Texas' own Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will be the special guest on Kevin Owens' KO Show.

Comment down and let us know your predictions for the top matches of WrestleMania 38.

