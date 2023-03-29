“He’s going to be champ someday” - Edge praises current RAW star, pitches future match

There are still a few WWE Superstars that Edge wants to get in the ring with but hasn't had the opportunity to as of yet.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his surprise return to the company at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has wrestled in a variety of dream matches ever since.

The Rated R Superstar recently sat down with Matt Marchese of Sportsnet 590 The FAN to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who he still wants to step into the ring with before he calls it a career, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed to Montez Ford of The Street Profits and Kevin Owens.

"I'd love to get in there with a guy like Montez Ford, because I really feel like his upside is that he's going to be champ someday, I truly believe that," Edge said. "I'd like to get in there with Sami Zayn, we've never been in there together. I think that would be really cool, really fun, too. Kevin Owens, We wrestled once in Madison Square Garden, untelevised. It was a blast. He's another guy."

Edge has already stepped into the ring with many names on his list to wrestle when he returned to WWE

Ahead of his return in 2020, Edge had a list of people he wanted to work with in the company.

The Rated R Superstar revealed that Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan were all part of that list.

"I had a list of guys that I wanted to get in the ring with and a list of talent that, if I can help in any way, I wanted to be able to try and help as well," Edge said. "On the female side, Rhea Ripley was one of those. So the whole formation of Judgment Day and all of that was to honestly try and help Damian Priest, Ripley, and Balor get a better foothold within the company because I thought they deserved it. I think they're all really, really talented. If I look at it, I've wrestled AJ, I've wrestled Finn, I wrestled Priest, I wrestled Roman, I wrestled Daniel Bryan, you know, those were all guys on the list." [H/T: Fightful]

