"He's not going to be some headline act" - Ex-WWE star comments on Ilja Dragunov's recent match on RAW

Ilja Dragunov made his way to WWE's main roster and made a statement by defeating Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. However, a former star doesn't think that Dragunov will be a main eventer in WWE.

The Mad Dragon brought a unique style to the main roster, as his intensity inside the square circle leaves an impression on the viewers. Former WWE star Matt Morgan gave his two cents about Ilja's recent performance on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan was asked about the recent bout between Dragunov and Ricochet. While Morgan heavily praised The Mad Dragon's in-ring ability, he stated that the star hasn't passed his "eyeball test" and doesn't believe that he will be a headline act.

"He's, again, another guy who could run circles around me as an in-ring technician, right? I like to have people pass my eye test, my eyeball test. There's something about him still, I don't know what it is, he doesn't pass my eyeball test. But, once that bell rings and I start to watch it as a former wrestler and watch what he does, I'm very impressed with what he could do in that ring. No question, he's incredibly talented. I don't know what you think you're going to get out of him, though. He's not going to be some headline act, no," said Morgan. [From 38:14 to 38:53]

Ilja Dragunov is set to face Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Ilja Dragunov changed the landscape of NXT when he joined the developmental brand in the United States following a successful run in NXT UK. After working for a while, he conquered Carmelo Hayes and won the NXT Championship.

Later, he dropped the title to Trick Williams and went to WWE's main roster under Triple H's regime. The Mad Dragon wasted no time making a statement and defeated Ricochet to advance to the King of the Ring tournament.

The former NXT and NXT UK Champion is set to face Jey Uso in the tournament's second round on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see which star makes it to the semi-finals ahead of WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Ilja Dragunov? Sound off using the discuss button.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Gigantic Pop and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

