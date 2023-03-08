"He’s gonna be a big star" - Bayley names 28-year-old Superstar as a future WWE main eventer

As one of WWE's most experienced performers, Bayley knows a star when she sees one. A performer in NXT has lately caught her attention, and it is none other than Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes has been with WWE for just over 2 years and, in that time, has made a name for himself as one of the top stars in the developmental brand.

During a recent interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, Bayley praised Carmelo Hayes, stating that he will undoubtedly be one of WWE's biggest stars in the future.

"There’s a lot here actually. I think they [fans] already…they could see it already but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys I would definitely say you could bet money on that he’s gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam and all the big shows and be a champion for years to come." H/T (Wrestling News)

On Saturday, April 1st, Carmelo Hayes will look to be securing the biggest win of his career in the company as he takes on Bron Breakker at Stand & Deliver for the NXT Championship.

Bayley and her WrestleMania opponent trade blows on social media

On this week's Monday Night RAW, the trio of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus challenged the Role Model and her Damage CTRL teammates to a match at WrestleMania 39.

After the contest was confirmed, Bayley and Trish Stratus continued their verbal back-and-forth following RAW on social media, with the Hall of Famer mocking the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"No that wasn't the ticket that was my right hand," Stratus wrote.

Damage CTRL will be looking for revenge in Hollywood after Lita and Becky Lynch recently defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

