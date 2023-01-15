"He's gonna destroy the very thing he built" - Former WWE personality slams Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently stated that it's hard to understand why Vince McMahon returned to WWE at such a stage in his life.

After McMahon's resignation last year due to several "hush money" allegations leveled against him, fans have slowly gotten used to a WWE without its chief architect. However, the 77-year-old's retirement didn't even last a year, as he's back at the helm of things as the company's Executive Chairman.

Moreover, he was also quickly embroiled in a controversy as one of WWE's shareholders, Scott Fellows, sued Vince McMahon for misusing his powers. Fellows alleged that McMahon had used his majority shareholder powers to reclaim his place in the global wrestling juggernaut. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo blasted McMahon for returning to WWE.

Russo stated that it was beyond him why Vince McMahon got back when he should ideally sit at home and play with his grandkids. The wrestling veteran thinks The Evil Genius could end up destroying WWE, the place he built from scratch.

"It's like I'm going down like a blaze of glory, man. Yeah, guess what, bro? You're going down in a blaze of glory and you're going down alone. Bro, all the money he has, the billions of dollars, what does it mean? This is a 77-year-old man! I should be sitting at home and embracing my grandkids. Bro, how many years do you have left? You wanna go out in this blazing ball of fire alone? He's gonna destroy the very thing he built!" said Vince Russo (10:48 - 11:37)

Former WWE star EC3 says Vince McMahon has nothing more to achieve

In the same conversation, EC3 stated that Mr. McMahon had conquered everything he possibly could in his decades-spanning career. The former WWE 24/7 Champion added that since Vince McMahon had nothing to lose, he wanted to exact revenge against those who didn't vote in favor of his return.

Furthermore, EC3 said that nobody, not even his daughter Stephanie McMahon herself, could understand the 77-year-old's mindset.

"I mean, when you have done everything you ever wanted to do, you have competed at the highest level, conquered your genre, conquered so many things, you have conquered it all. If you have nothing to lose at the tail end of your life, like your act is going to vengeance against anybody who's ever voted against me. I will have the last, whatever it may be, and it would be my last breath. This guy is incredible. Like; we can't contemplate; anybody listening, anybody on the board, even Stephanie and Triple H, they can't contemplate the mindset this man has because it's one in a billion. Kudos and respect to you, sir," said EC3 (9:45 - 10:37)

With Vince McMahon slowly easing back into his role in WWE, it remains to be seen what holds for the global juggernaut in the future.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on Vince McMahon's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

