"He's gonna fold right back"- Wrestling veteran reveals how WWE will bury RAW Superstar after his match with Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Austin Theory's booking in the company.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Theory challenged Dolph Ziggler to a singles match after the latter taunted him for not failing his cash in. The match went on for longer than expected as Theory continued to brutalize The Show Off. The match eventually ended in disqualification after the two superstars started brawling outside the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed WWE and mentioned that the company will once again bury Theory after a potential match with Seth Rollins.

The veteran said:

"Bro, they are gonna build him up till he has a match with Seth or whoever, as soon as he does the job he's gonna fold right back where he was. That's exactly what's gonna happen bro." (46:54- 47:06)

Vince Russo was full of criticism for WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler and Austin Theory's segment

While speaking during the same interview, Russo criticized Theory's previous character and mentioned how boring it was to watch him take selfies.

He further said:

"And meanwhile bro, to add insult to injury, when we saw what Theory did to Dolph and then Theory comes out at the end, I've got one simple question, why wasn't this his character from the start? We had to go through the moron in Vince's office, the moron taking selfies, we had to go through this absolute cartoon character joke. Why wasn't this the character from the start? This is who the character should have been bro, not sitting in Vince's office being abused. This is who the character should have been."

It will be exciting to see what WWE has in store for Austin Theory going forward.

