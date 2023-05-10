"He's gonna kick your a**" – WWE agent told former superstar not to introduce himself to Steve Blackman (Exclusive)

The fourth season of the NXT gameshow featured ongoing jokes about EC3's admiration for WWE Attitude Era star Steve Blackman. Twelve years on, EC3 has explained why he backed out of meeting his favorite wrestler at a gym one time.

In 2011, EC3 was known as Derrick Bateman in NXT. Back then, the developmental brand's weekly show revolved around rookies competing against each other in a series of outlandish challenges. EC3 portrayed a goofy character who made no secret that he was a huge Blackman fan.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 revealed that he once spotted the six-time Hardcore Champion at a gym in Pennsylvania. He planned to introduce himself before remembering some advice he received from a WWE agent:

"I did a Steve Blackman quip [in NXT] and one of the agents goes, 'He better never see you. He's gonna kick your a**,'" EC3 said. "So, I stop, I'm like, 'Oh my God, what if I meet Steve Blackman and he beats my a**?' Then I'm like, 'Oh my God,' I'm thinking about it. My buddy's like, 'You don't wanna go say hi?' I'm like, 'I don't wanna bug him during his workout. I'll catch him afterwards.'" [5:33 – 5:54]

Watch the video above to hear former WWE writer Vince Russo discuss The Big Show's real-life altercation with Ken Shamrock.

Why EC3 did not speak to Steve Blackman

After debating whether he should walk over to Blackman, EC3 finally decided to introduce himself to the man he repeatedly referenced on WWE television.

Nick Farley @farlesbarkley62 @JsmallSAINTS Whenever I hear Steve Blackman I think of Daniel Bryan and Derrick Bateman in NXT Season 4 @JsmallSAINTS Whenever I hear Steve Blackman I think of Daniel Bryan and Derrick Bateman in NXT Season 4 https://t.co/ZF0hrnjRlq

Unfortunately, once the former 24/7 Champion made his way to Blackman's area of the gym, the wrestling legend had already left.

"[After] 15 minutes, I finally muster the courage like I'm trying to talk to the hot girl," EC3 added. "Finally got it. I'm like, 'I'm gonna go talk to Steve Blackman.' Go back into that free weight room, he was gone, gone forever, and I missed the opportunity. You miss a hundred percent of the shots you don't take." [5:54 – 6:12]

Blackman was widely viewed as one of the most legitimately tough men in the wrestling industry. He now works as a bail bondsman.

Do you have any favorite Steve Blackman memories? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes