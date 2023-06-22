"He's got anger problems" - Popular tandem explains how Kevin Owens' random outbursts could impact the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Up-and-coming WWE tag team Pretty Deadly recently spoke about Kevin Owens having issues with his temper.

Lately, Pretty Deadly has made a mark on the main roster. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are now the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship after they outlasted four other tag teams on SmackDown in a Gauntlet match.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the duo addressed Kevin's anger issues. Wilson mentioned that they were professional and would never show such outbursts outside the ring. He also claimed that they were serious about the upcoming title shot and would take the titles from KO and Zayn.

"Look, Kevin Owens again, he's got anger problems. We conduct business, we get the job done in the ring. When the bell rings, we do the right thing. We're not gonna have shenanigans outside of that. We're always serious, constantly, all the time. But look, I'm not messing with Kevin if the bell doesn't ring. We're here to win the championships. There's nothing personal against him. Personally, yes we would like them, but it's nothing personal." [From 50:03 - 50:30]

You can watch the full video here:

Pretty Deadly have a strategy for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

During the same conversation, one of The Bump hosts, Ryan Papolla, asked Pretty Deadly about their strategy heading into the high-stakes match.

Kit Wilson did not divulge too much but hinted that they could use Kevin Owens' anger issues against him.

"See, we can't give away too much but we'll say, when people get angry, they make mistakes." [From 51:22 - 51:26]

The two tag teams will come face-to-face on the June 30 episode of SmackDown in London, where the fate of the Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be decided.

Do you think Pretty Deadly can upstage Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in London? Let us know in the comments section below.

