"He's got a lot of work to catch up on"- Becky Lynch's honest opinion on current star's WWE future

Becky Lynch recently shared her thoughts on Logan Paul's future while speaking with Rachel DeMita.

Logan Paul impressed the WWE Universe with his in-ring skills at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. At the mega event, Paul and former WWE Champion The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action.

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared on Courtside Club w/ Rachel DeMita and opened up about a bunch of topics in regards to her career. When asked about Logan Paul, Lynch praised the popular star and noted that he's a good talker.

"I have talked to him and he's a real nice kid, and I can say kid because I thought he was my age but he's not. He's really young, and this is a hard industry, it is a tough industry. And I've got respect to anybody who comes in, who takes a bump and who tries to be good at it, and he's shown that he's extremely athletic and he's great at talking and connecting with the audience," said Lynch. [26:42-27:10]

Lynch also shared her views on Paul's future as a pro-wrestler:

"I mean, now if you're starting to run this business the way that we do, you gotta be on the road 300 days a year doing shows four days a week... that's what we do, that's what the real greats do. So he's got a lot of work to catch up on, but so far he's doing great." [27:44-28:02]

Both Becky Lynch and Logan Paul delivered bangers at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul did quite well in his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 and left many fans impressed with his work. Following the contest, The Miz turned on Paul to the utter surprise of the fans in attendance. Paul is all set to face The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022.

At WrestleMania, Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's title match and the duo stole the show with a 20-minute classic. Lynch lost the RAW Women's title that night and has an opportunity to win it back when she faces Belair at SummerSlam.

