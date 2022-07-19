Logan Paul confirms SummerSlam match against former WWE Champion

Social media star Logan Paul made his much-awaited appearance on WWE RAW to challenge former tag team partner The Miz at SummerSlam.

Logan Paul made headlines across social media after he signed a contract with the promotion earlier this month. Since then, he has set his sights on his WrestleMania 38 partner, who ended up betraying him after they won their match against the Mysterios.

On the latest episode of RAW, Paul made an appearance on show's main event as a guest on The Miz TV. During the segment, the social media star was urged by the A-Lister to partner him instead of going up against each other. However, he turned this offer down, and a match between the two was confirmed.

The segment opened on a friendly note with The A-Lister, welcoming his guest in high spirits. As soon as Paul made it to the ring, a footage from WrestleMania played where they defeated The Mysterios.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion then established how they were such a great team. However, Paul demanded that another footage from 'Mania be played, which showed The Miz betraying the former.

The A-Lister tried to defend himself by saying that he was trying to teach his former partner a lesson. Logan demanded a SummerSlam match, but The Miz turned him down.

In the end, the two finally traded shots after The A-Lister accepted the match. Unfortunately for Paul, Ciampa interfered and attacked him from behind.

The show closed with The Miz and Ciampa standing tall inside the ring, the former WWE Champion continuing his insults towards his SummerSlam opponent.

WWE has since announced on Twitter that the match between the two men is official.

