"He's got main event star written all over him," "Pull the trigger" - WWE fans "can’t wait" to see former champion join top faction on SmackDown

WWE hosted some great matches at NXT No Mercy, where fans saw Carmelo Hayes finally drop his title to Ilja Dragunov. The angle has many fans believing that Hayes could join Bobby Lashley’s faction on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes held the NXT Championship for 180 days and defended it against the top names on the brand. He had a good run before Ilja Dragunov defeated him on Saturday night at No Mercy to become the new NXT Champion.

Fans have already seen Hayes have an incredible run with the North American Championship in the past, and they now believe that something bigger awaits him in WWE. He has already faced the big names and could be main roster bound soon.

Following his loss at No Mercy, fans took to X to predict the future of the 29-year-old star. Many pointed out that he would fit perfectly in Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits’ new faction on SmackDown and should be called up to the main roster soon.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Carmelo Hayes has earned a huge fan following thanks to his incredible work on the third brand of WWE. He has had two incredible title reigns in less than three years.

He has shown that he is ready for the big leagues, and it’s about time that the company moves him into a big rivalry on the main roster.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will face LWO at WWE Fastlane

Bobby Lashley teased breaking up with The Street Profits following their loss on SmackDown last week. However, it turned out to be a trick, as the trio attacked LWO after Rey Mysterio retained his title against Santos Escobar on Friday Night.

The angle quickly led WWE to book a match between the two sides at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event. The match has the potential to steal the show as it will feature some of the top stars from the brand.

The creative team could bring Carmelo Hayes to the fight next week, and the former NXT Champion could interfere to help the heel faction pick up the win.

It will be a good way to introduce Hayes to the main roster and pair him with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Do you want to see Carmelo Hayes move to WWE SmackDown soon? Sound off in the comments section below.