WWE announces huge 6-Man Tag Team Match for Fastlane 2023 involving current champion

WWE has confirmed a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match for Fastlane 2023, the fourth confirmed bout for the upcoming premium live event.

As per the latest announcement, former world champion Bobby Lashley and his newfound allies, The Street Profits, will join forces to take on the LWO's Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro.

The match was booked after the recent altercation between the two groups on SmackDown this Friday. Last week, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated The Street Profits after Dawkins' momentary hesitation stopped him from capitalizing on Lashley's well-planned interference.

The All Mighty demanded The Street Profits step up their game, and the duo obliged on the blue brand this week. They made a statement with a vicious attack on Rey Mysterio soon after he had defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar in a singles match.

Rey Mysterio and Escobar quickly fell prey to the number game, and Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro couldn't deter The Street Profits from their objective. Lashley was impressed with his allies and welcomed them with open arms, openly praising Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The trio will look to pick up a statement win when they face the LWO at Fastlane in less than a week.

WWE announced another title match for Fastlane 2023 on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown also saw a women's title match being booked for the upcoming premium live event. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY is now set to put her gold on the line in a triple-threat bout against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Interstingly, Bayley assumed that it was Asuka's demand and forced her fellow Damage CTRL member into a high-risk title match.

The show also saw LA Knight save John Cena from The Bloodline in the final segment. He then signed the contract, confirming that he would team up with the legendary 16-time champion to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane.