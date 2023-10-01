40-year-old WWE Superstar to start a new feud with John Cena with surprise attack at Fastlane 2023? Huge possibility analysed

WWE Superstar John Cena will return to in-ring action at Fastlane 2023, where he will take on The Bloodline.

The legendary Superstar recently returned to television and committed to multiple appearances on SmackDown. He was a special guest referee in the match between LA Knight and The Miz when the two locked horns at Payback, where the A-Lister suffered defeat.

Following that, John Cena announced his intentions to compete in the squared circle and started a feud with The Bloodline. He was initially supposed to team up with AJ Styles for a tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, the villainous duo's brutal attack on The Phenomenal One forced the latter to visit the hospital.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight returned and confirmed that he will team up with John Cena to face Jimmy Uso and Soloa Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. Fans are excited to see Knight and Cena work together, but their alliance could lead to a full-blown feud.

The two fan-favorite Superstars could have a falling out at the upcoming Premium Live Event, laying the groundwork for a massive feud post-Fastlane. This would see Knight take on one of the greatest wrestlers of all time before he moves on to his rumored title feud with Roman Reigns.

LA Knight saves John Cena from The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The final moments of this week's SmackDown saw John Cena address his upcoming match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He stated that if he doesn't find a tag team partner until Fastlane, he is prepared to face The Bloodline members in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

This prompted Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to walk out with Paul Heyman. They immediately got down to business, launching a vicious attack on the 14-time world champion. However, LA Knight marked his return to the Blue brand by rushing to Cena's defense.

The arena erupted when LA Knight entered the equation and single-handedly took care of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He then signed the contract, confirming his intention to team up with John Cena at Fastlane, which left the latter visibly excited.

