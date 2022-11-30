"He's got a new girl" - WWE Legend shares update on Hulk Hogan and his health

Hulk Hogan has not been seen in or around a WWE ring for a while, but he's still arguably a very relevant name in the business. The latest episode of Ric Flair's podcast revolved around Hulk Hogan, and The Nature Boy briefly opened up about the Hulkster's current status.

Hulk Hogan's last appearance for WWE happened at WrestleMania 37, where he co-hosted the show alongside Titus O'Neil. The legendary superstar can regularly be found at his Hogan's Hangout joint in California. It seems like he's in good health, as confirmed by Ric Flair.

The 16-time world champion also noted that Hogan had recently purchased another house and had also started a new relationship. In case you missed it, Hulk revealed in March that he was officially divorced and was dating a woman named Sky Daily.

Ric Flair was aware of Hulk Hogan's longtime struggles with his back and recalled how the WWE Hall of Famer had undergone ten surgeries over the past five years.

Here's what Ric Flair had to say about his former rival:

"He is doing well. Bought another home. And he's got a new girl. He's, you know, I hear different stories, but as of recently, he is in much better health than he's been. By that, I mean that his back is a little bit better now. I don't mean health-wise, like internal problems, but yeah, terrible, ten (back surgeries), I think. Not one, not two or three, but ten over the last probably five years." (4:32 to 41:03)

Hulk Hogan's surprise for a deaf-blind couple

The former WWE Champion is a very popular name in wrestling despite the ups and downs in his personal life. Hogan was out of WWE after allegedly being caught on tape making racist comments in 2015.

The WWE icon has since worked on improving his reputation and was welcomed back into the company nearly four years ago. The 69-year-old veteran is visibly enjoying being away from wrestling as he continues to focus on his ventures outside WWE.

He recently surprised a deaf-blind couple at his beach shop. The footage of the heartfelt interaction, as you can see below, earned him a lot of praise online.

Fans can always anticipate seeing Hogan back for a special appearance as he rarely fails to help WWE pop its ratings.

Are you a fan of the Hulkster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the To Be The Man podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes