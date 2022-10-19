Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell believes Bray Wyatt is destined to succeed in WWE due to the vast array of on-screen characters he can portray.

Wyatt is best known for his performances as The Wyatt Family leader and The Fiend during his first WWE spell. On Friday's SmackDown, the recently rehired superstar seemingly debuted a new moniker based on the man behind the personas, Windham Rotunda.

Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to discuss the future of Wyatt's many characters:

"I think any of those choices would work at this point. Now we've seen Bray Wyatt, just straight up Bray Wyatt, so that's another character. He's The Fiend, then he's the swamp runner, then he can be Bray Wyatt, so he's got three different characters right now, and you put the [Firefly Fun House] faction around him. So, they got something there they can really work with." [11:10 – 11:38]

In Mantell's opinion, Wyatt should try all three personas before deciding which one he should perform as:

"It's great for him because you just see what works best and go with that for a while, then all you do is you sluff off that and you go to something else." [11:39 – 11:48]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell's thoughts on Wyatt possibly bringing back his popular horror-themed Fiend character.

Dutch Mantell on Bray Wyatt's in-ring status

Performing as The Fiend, Wyatt's most recent WWE match ended in defeat against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

The 35-year-old has not yet set up a future match with another superstar since returning to WWE. However, Mantell is certain that Wyatt will be ready to wrestle when called upon:

"I think he's fine. I don't think he's come back knowing he's coming back to WWE to step into the ring and he didn't start training for it. I think he's ready to go." [15:23 – 15:33]

Mantell also gave his thoughts on WWE's decision to release Wyatt in 2021 after 12 years with the company.

Would you like Wyatt to wrestle as himself or The Fiend? Let us know in the comments section below.

