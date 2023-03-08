"He's the guy" - Former WWE manager picks Sami Zayn as the best male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has picked Sami Zayn as his "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The former Honorary Uce became a legit main event in 2022, thanks to his involvement with The Bloodline. The story of Zayn slowly finding acceptance with all the members of the faction made for some riveting television. However, as all good things come to an end, his time in the stable ended at Royal Rumble 2023.

Though his in-ring output in 2022 was limited, Sami Zayn truly shined on the mic, becoming one of the most beloved performers in WWE. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy Long picked the former IC Champion as his "Male Wrestler of the Year." The former SmackDown GM mentioned that be it promos, wrestling, or selling, Zayn stood out in every aspect.

"I'd have to go with Sami Zayn. He's the guy, man. He's certainly moving fast and doing a great job. His promos are money, his wrestling ability, and his selling; everything is just coming right together for Sami Zayn. So I'd have to say Sami Zayn," said Teddy Long. [6:38 - 6:57]

Check out the full video below:

Mac Davis thinks WWE star Roman Reigns deserves the accolade for best male wrestler of 2022

Unlike Teddy Long, Mac Davis went with the popular choice, picking Roman Reigns as the 'Male Wrestler of the Year.' Davis mentioned The Tribal Chief had dominated the wrestling landscape thanks to his work as part of The Bloodline.

"For me, in the last year, Roman Reigns has dominated professional wrestling when it comes to storylines. So for me, the male wrestler of the year, again, Roman Reigns," said Mac Davis. [6:58 - 7:13]

Roman Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Fans can check out the Road Trip After Hours podcast, where Teddy Long and Mac Davis take a deep dive into the wrestling business and its history.

