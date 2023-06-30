"He's the guy," "Potential face of the company" - Fans blown over by WWE being "very, very high" on 28-year-old star

Fans have started commenting on a Twitter post claiming that WWE wants to push 28-year-old star Julius Creed alongside his brother Brutus Creed.
In October 2020, Julius Creed was signed by WWE, and the following year, his brother Brutus was also signed. In 2021, the Creed Brothers appeared as heels on NXT and joined Roderick Strong's Diamond Mine stable. They defeated Chuckie Viola and Paxton Averill in their debut match.
According to PW Chronicle's post on Twitter, Julius and Brutus will receive a strong push from WWE. They wrote:
"WWE are 'very, very high' on Julius Creed, and to a degree Brutus Creed as well. - per @davemeltzerWON."
Fans were blown away by this report and started commenting on the post. One fan wrote that Julius Creed is the only guy in NXT that they care about, and he stands out whenever they see his matches.
One fan wrote that Julius Creed could be the potential face of WWE.
One fan wrote that Creed Brothers are modern-day Steiner Brothers.
Another fan wrote that Creed Brothers make a brilliant tag team, and Julius is unreal in the ring.
One fan wrote that Julius is a star in the making, and he reminds them of a young Randy Orton.
One fan wrote that Creed Brothers should run the tag division first, and then Julius should get the "Kurt Angle treatment."
One fan wrote that they heard a rumor that the Creed Brothers would soon be called to the main roster.
One fan wrote that Chad Gable should get Kayfabe injured and return as the Creed Brother's new leader to form a faction with them and Gable.
Creed Brothers could be heading to WWE's main roster
The Stamford-based promotion is building the next generation of superstars on NXT. It looks like a few more could be on their way to the main roster just like Pretty Deadly were drafted to SmackDown.
Creed Brothers got into a heated argument with The Schism, and they decided to face each other. It was stated that the losing team would leave NXT for good. According to a report by PWInsider, the Creed Brothers have lost their match.
The match will be telecasted on next week's NXT episode. If the reports are correct, the Creed Brothers could be heading to the main roster.
