[Spoiler] Popular WWE Tag Team could possibly be heading to the main roster

WWE is building the next generation of superstars on the developmental brand, and it looks like a few more could be on their way to the main roster. According to a report, former NXT Tag Team Champions have lost and left the brand.

Earlier this year, cracks began to form within The Schism as Joe Gacy was unable to contain the chaos between him and Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler on the developmental brand. On the latest edition of NXT, The Schism sat down and decided to talk and clear their differences.

Unfortunately, they were interrupted by The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. The two teams got into a heated argument and decided to face each other on next week's episode. A stipulation was stated that the losing team will leave NXT for good.

Spoilers: According to PWInsider, on the taped episode, The Dyad defeated The Creed Brothers in a Loser Leaves NXT match. This means that The Creeds could possibly be heading to the main roster following their loss to The Schism. It will be interesting to see where the team goes after NXT.

Recently drafted WWE Tag Team will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Last year, Pretty Deadly lost their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships to The New Day at Deadline 2022. The duo has been performing consistently on the developmental brand after transitioning from NXT UK.

Earlier this year, Pretty Deadly was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Later, the duo had a small feud against The Brawling Brutes, where they aligned with current United States Champion Austin Theory.

Two weeks ago, Pretty Deadly won a gauntlet match and became the number one contender for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The two teams are set to face each other in London on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank 2023. It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly can finally win gold on the main roster.

