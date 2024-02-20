"He's a heel" - Wrestling veteran makes unexpected claim about Cody Rhodes' WWE character; explains why

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's top babyfaces since he returned in 2022. However, veteran Vince Russo claimed Rhodes is a heel, contrary to fans' belief.

The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company in 2022 at WrestleMania and became one of the top babyface. He recently won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania XL. Rhodes will challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for the second consecutive year.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo addressed Rhodes' character, claiming he is a heel, not a babyface like fans believe.

"What's ironic is Cody Rhodes does everything that a heel would do. He's a heel. Cody Rhodes is a heel. The dude owns his own tour bus. If you watched that reality show that him and his wife had when he was at AEW, these two came across as the two biggest pompous a**holes on television I had ever seen. You know, they're all about money and they're all about the nice house, and on top of that, at that point, they were getting ready to have a kid and it was clear that their wrestling careers were more important than having this kid," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"They were heels. They were people that you did not like. Cody has a tour bus. People generally don't like people with money, especially when people with money are flaunting their money. People don't like that. And if you watch that Rhodes to the Top, whatever that is, my God, these were two of the most unlikable people you would ever see. [...] So, he continues that over at WWE, where he wears these suits. Bro, who do blue-collar workers hate more than anybody else? They hate people wearing suits." [From 0:30 - 2:21]

Vince Russo also criticized Cody Rhodes' WWE promos

During the same episode of his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo also criticized Cody Rhodes' promos, claiming that The American Nightmare comes across as full of himself.

The former WWE head writer also stated that the 38-year-old talks "way over the audience's heads."

"So, here comes Cody, with his suits, his little freaking pocket watches, his handkerchiefs, already telling everybody out there, 'Look at me, I have more money than you will ever have.' Blue-collar workers don't relate to suits. Then, he gets into these promos where he comes across like he's so effing full of himself, talking way way way way way over the heads of the audience. What was it that he said last week again? The levity in my candor. In Lexington, Kentucky, who the freak knows what he's talking about, bro? His character is an arrogant pompous a**hole, bro." [From 02:52 to 03:53]

Drew McIntyre brawled with Cody Rhodes after interrupting the latter's promo with Seth Rollins two weeks ago on RAW. He attacked the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner last week after the 38-year-old defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Last Monday, Rhodes saved Sami Zayn from a beatdown at the hands of McIntyre and Nakamura. The American Nightmare is now scheduled to square off against Scotsman tonight on red brand.

