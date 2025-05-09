"He's hiring all of these people" - Former champion makes shocking revelation about Karrion Kross following WWE exit

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross continues to feature in backstage segments despite his limited in-ring appearances. The 39-year-old has been hiring people to produce his promos, according to a popular star who recently departed from the Stamford-based company.

Ad

The former Final Testament leader has been delivering praiseworthy promos during the shows and on social media for a while now. Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi, close friends with Karrion's wife Scarlett, recently hailed him for his dedication and impressive mic work.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Shotzi recalled how Karrion Kross would randomly start cutting promos. The 33-year-old added that she used to be in awe of his skill on the mic. She further noted how Kross' promo work goes unnoticed despite him being a great talker:

Ad

Trending

"I mean, honestly, he is an inspiration. I travel with him and Scarlet, or I used to travel with him and Scarlet all the time. But we still do travel and do paranormal stuff together. But, like, he'll just be, like, in this haunted house, and he'll be like, 'Hey, come here. I want to cut a promo.' And then just like off the cuff cutting this badass promo. And I'm like, 'How do you do that? How do you just, like, out of thin air, you can just start talking?' Like, people don't see what a great talker this guy is," she said. [From 18:42 to 19:19]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Shotzi stated that she was glad that Karrion Kross was taking matters into his own hands instead of playing the waiting game. She added that the RAW Superstar was hiring people on his own to set up production for his promos on social media:

"And I'm glad that he's not waiting for WWE to let him show it. He's taking it into his own hands. Like he's hiring all of these people to put these productions together because he's like, 'Well, if they're not going to do it, I'm gonna do it myself.' And it's honestly been really inspiring to see him just take it into his own hands," Shotzi added. [From 19:20 to 19:44]

Ad

Check out Shotzi's comments in the video below:

Ad

Karrion Kross has wrestled only once on WWE RAW this year

Karrion Kross suffered a major blow when The Final Testament's rival faction, The Wyatt Sicks, was shifted to SmackDown during the Transfer Window. Matters got from bad to worse when his stablemates, The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, were released from the company after Royal Rumble.

All this while, Karrion Kross did not wrestle a single match till the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 41. He went up against AJ Styles in a one-on-one contest. The Phenomenal One emerged victorious after an engaging back-and-forth battle.

Ad

Karrion Kross has been putting a lot of effort into his character work and promos. It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for the two-time NXT Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More